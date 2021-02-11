Rrahul Sudhir Reveals Craziest Thing He Did On Valentine's Day; Speaks On Relationships

In a recently-held interview on the occasion of Valentine's Day, Ishq Mein Marjawan's Rrahul Sudhir was asked a series of questions related to his love life and he answered them all openly and candidly. From sneaking away from home to his opinion on expensive gifts, the actors talked about it all. During the course of the interview, one of the first questions posed was about the actor’s reaction if someone told him that they would be spending Valentine's Day alone. To which, he had an interesting reply. Take a look.

Also read: 'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Cast: List Of Actors Who Are Playing Prominent Roles In The Show

Rrahul Sudhir goes candid

Sudhir answered by saying “go get a life” indicating that if the person was single till now it was their fault. The next question that got an interesting response from him was the craziest thing he had done on the occasion of Valentine's Day. He replied saying, “I didn’t tell anybody that I was going to Dehradun, I said I was going to a friend’s place in Meerut and I went off to Dehradun for three days.” When asked to clarify, he said that he had indeed gone with “someone special", that is to say, Rrahul Sudhir's girlfriend of the time. He further said of this experience, “This was while I was schooling.”

Also read: 'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Star Rrahul Sudhir Flaunts His Brand-new Beardless Look As 'Vihaan'

On the topics of gifts, he said,” I’m not much of a gift-giver. I'm not inclined towards buying something materialist. I feel it belittles the value of a relationship. It's like if you buy someone a gift of 5000, you re giving the value of 5000 to your relationship. It is something that I have learned. The gift you give someone does not matter, it is your heart and the intention which does.” The best gift he had ever given he said was a “red rose.”

When asked what kind of a lover he was, Ishq Mein Marjawan 2's Rrahul Sudhir said that he had not always known much about love and romance. About romance, he said, “I don’t think I have that nerve in my body.” He further said he could pull off romance if it was required in a scene. It was a learned thing for him, not something natural.

Also read: Rrahul Sudhir Of 'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Tests COVID-19 Positive; Shooting Stalled

Another fun question was the cheapest he had managed to pull off a date for. The actor said, “I once had only Rs 283 and I managed a date with that. It was not Valentines Day but just a random date. I did not eat anything even though the girl insisted as it was a decent restaurant, not a cheap one. Thankfully the girl only had soup!”.

Also read: 'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update Jan 29: Vansh And Riddhima Share A Romantic Moment

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.