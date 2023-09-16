Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla Announce Pregnancy With New Photo: Welcoming LITTLE...

Rubina Dilaik has been making headlines for the speculations surrounding her pregnancy. Putting all reports to rest, the actor took to her social media on September 16 to announce her pregnancy formally. Posing with her husband Abhinav Shukla on a yacht, the Shakti Ek Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki flaunted her baby bump and made a long note about the same in the caption.

3 things you need to know

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla tied the knot in 2018.

The couple has participated in several reality shows together.

They are now expecting their first child.

Rubina Dilaik flaunts baby bump in pregnancy announcement

Five years after their marriage, Rubina and Abhinav are all set to embrace parenthood. The couple took to their social media account to share pictures from their recent trip to the USA. The actors posed on a yacht in the photos.

(Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla | Image: Rubina Dilaik/Instagram)

Sharing the pictures, the actress wrote, “We promised we will TOGETHER explore the world since we started dating, got married and now will do ❤️AS A FAMILY 🧿❤️” She concluded the note by referring to her newborn baby as ‘little traveller’. She wrote, “Welcoming the LITTLE Traveller soon!”

Television actors congratulate the couple

(Rubina Dilaik's latest post | Image: Rubina Dilaik/Instagram)

As soon as the actress shared the post on her Instagram, several friends and fans took to the comment section to extend their warm wishes. Naagin actor Nia Sharma wrote, “🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥰🥰🥰🥰❤️”. Actress Sristi Jha commented, “Congratulations!!!”. Simple Kaul also extended her wishes by writing, “Awwwwww happy happy 😊 👏👏👏what a lovely news this is . Love to both of you 😘” Charlie Chauhan, Himanshi Khurana, Zeena, Chetna Pande and Sanam Johar were also among the list of celebrities who congratulated the couple on embarking the new journey.

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla relationship timeline

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla got married in 2018. Both actors participated in a reality show together and announced that they were headed for a divorce. However, as the show ended, they cleared the air and announced that all was well between them. For the last few weeks, photos and videos of Rubina got the rumour mills running of her expecting. The actress remained tight-lipped about it, until making an official announcement today.