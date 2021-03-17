Rubina Dilaik All Set To Return To 'Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki'? Actor Drops Major Hint

Rubina Dilaik won many hearts with her role as Soumya Singh, a transgender, in the on-going daily soap, Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. She played the role for four consecutive years and then left the show last year after the festival of Lohri for her other commitments. However, her latest Instagram posts hint at the actor being back to the sets of the series. Rubina shared two pics of herself in which she was getting ready in traditional attire.

She donned a red saree and wore heavy jewellery. For the first pic, Rubina's caption read, "Reinventing," whereas, while sharing the second image, she wrote, "Reviving." Soon, fans assumed that the actor is all set to join the show again. However, an official announcement from Dilaik or the team of the show is yet awaited. A user asked, "Are you reviving back to Shakti?", whereas another fan penned, "Soumya also coming back?". Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki stars Jigyasa Singh, Kamya Panjabi, Simba Nagpal, Kaveri Priyam, among others.

Rubina to return to Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki?

Meanwhile, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are awaiting the release of their music video, Marjaneya, which is set to release on March 18. The duo has been teasing fans with several posters and BTS moments, amping up their expectations. Recently, Rubina shared the latest poster of the song in which she pulled Abhinav's ears. She wrote, "Can’t Keep Calm." Shukla also reposted the same and mentioned that a few days are left for the song to be unveiled. The duo shot some sequences of the song in Chandigarh and then returned to Mumbai. The upcoming song is presented by Anshul Garg and is voiced by Neha Kakkar. The lyrics are penned by Babbu.

Apart from this, Rubina is also working with Paras Chhabra on another song. The makers of the music video, VYRL Originals, shared a picture and revealed that something exclusive and super-special is coming up with the duo. On March 7, Dilaik began working and shared a picture from the sets of the song. Both, Paras and the Punar Vivah- Ek Nayi Umeed actor looked engrossed while doing something.

