Rubina Dilaik And Abhinav Shukla Reunite After 2 Months; Couple Jets Off To Punjab

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla stayed apart for over two months as Shukla was shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi in Cape Town. As soon as the actor returned to his wife, the couple jetted off to their hometown Ludhiana. Rubina, who often shares glimpses from her daily life on social media, posted a series of photos before taking the flight. She also penned how she had waited to meet her husband for over two months.

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla jet off to Punjab

Rubina Dilaik recently took to her Instagram handle to share a series of photos with her husband, Abhinav Shukla. The couple were seen first seen in their car and then at the airport in the photos. Rubina wore a cropped lacy top with a sheer pink jacket. She chose green coloured pants to complete her look. On the other hand, Abhinav Shukla wore denim shorts with a blue shirt and a white t-shirt. In the caption, Rubina expressed how long she waited for Abhinav Shukla to return and wrote, "2 months 20days , I have counted every single day for you @ashukla09 to be by my side and then together fly away ♥️". Abhinav Shukla shared the same photo on her Instagram handle and wrote, "Time to fly, waiting to eat Mom’s Aaloo Paratha and eat 15 kg of Mangoes she has stocked up". The couple jetted off to their hometown Ludhiana, Punjab, to meet their family.

Rubina Dilaik calls Abhinav Shukla her 'Dil Ka Chain'

As Abhinav Shukla returned from Cape Town after over two months, he and Rubina Dilaik have been spending much time with each other. Rubina recently shared a reel video on the song O Mere Dil Ke Chain as Abhinav Shukla was lying by her side. Rubina dedicated the song to her husband as they reunited after months. In the caption, the Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actor wrote, "mere ♥️ k chaen……. @ashukla09". In the video, Abhinav Shukla was seen hiding his face as soon as he saw Rubina Dilaik filming him. In the reel, Rubina wore a pastel coloured t-shirt.

IMAGE: RUBINA DILAIK'S INSTAGRAM