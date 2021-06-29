Rubina Dilaik And Keerti Kelkar Try New Instagram Trend, Latter Says 'Yes Baby'; Watch

Rubina Dilaik teamed up with Keerti Gaekwad Kelkar and the duo made an Instagram reel on the latest viral trend on the platform. In the short video, they winked and posed for the camera. Sharing the same, Dilaik wrote, "You got this Keerti Kelkar." As soon as her friend stumbled upon the same, she replied to the post by saying, "Yes baby." Keerti reposted the same reel on her Instagram feed and in no time the video was flooded with hearts and love.

Rubina and Keerti try the new trend

Recently, Rubina Dilaik and her husband Abhinav Shukla celebrated three years of their marriage on June 21. The duo had tied the knot in 2018 and photos from their exquisite bash were all over the internet. However, this year, the couple was not together as Abhinav is in Cape Town shooting for Rohit Shetty's upcoming show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

To mark her special day, Rubina shared an adorable video of her husband and penned a heartening note for him. She wrote, "You are my strength, you are my weakness! You are my light, you are my darkness .. you are the storm, you are the calmness I feel blessed growing every day with you, n enjoying our madness .. love you Ma munchkin."

Keerti Gaekwad Kelkar also shared a portrait from Abhinav Shukla and Rubina's reception and wished the two actors. "Happy Anniversary to the most beautiful couple I know," she wrote. Rubina was quick to react to the post with hearts.

In the recent past, Keerti's husband Sharad Kelkar had also shared a picture from the duo’s wedding. Sharad had recalled the time when his brothers Hussain Kuwajerwala, Rahuol Lohani, and he performed at Rubina and Abhinav’s sangeet. He had said that they had showcased their Khali Bali steps during the wedding festivities.

On the work front, Neha Kakkar's song Marjaneya, starring Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, released in March and garnered massive love from fans. It trended No.1 on YouTube for three days straight. Rubina's other song Galat, alongside Paras Chhabra, also hit 73M views on YouTube.

IMAGE: RUBINA DILAIK'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.