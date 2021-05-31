Rubina Dilaik has become one of the most popular faces on television in the last few years. While she has a number of hit shows under her belt, her role as Soumya in Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki is among her most memorable ventures. The show has completed a total of five years on television, which prompted her to celebrate with the rest of the cast and crew. She shared a few glimpses of their celebration and also expressed her gratitude for fans who had trended the milestone on social media.

Rubina Dilaik thank fans on five-year anniversary of Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki

Rubina has shared a few pictures and videos of their celebrations on the special occasion, which shows her enjoying a laugh with her fellow cast members. The cast and crew are seen cutting the cake of the show’s fifth-year anniversary and even fed each other pieces as a bonding gesture. All of them appear to be visibly excited in the videos, as they laughed and clapped as their celebration commenced. However, Rubina also made sure to ask everyone to put on their masks after eating the cake.

IMAGE: RUBINA DILAIK'S INSTAGRAM

One of the videos also showed them holding a piece of cake, saying it was for the “audience”, as they rest cheered and clapped. Rubina shared a picture of the trends on Twitter on her Instagram story, which included one that reads, “5 YEARS OF SHAKTI FT RUBINA’. She simply expressed her excitement by writing, “Thank you so much”. Fans also flooded the comments sections with their wishes and some also said that the show would have been ‘incomplete’ without the presence of Rubina. The show has become one of the longest-running soap operas featuring Rubina.

IMAGE: RUBINA DILAIK'S INSTAGRAM COMMENTS

Rubina Dilaik has also starred in various other popular shows. She had made her debut as the lead actor in Chotti Bahu, which was followed by another season. She has also won a Dadasaheb Phalke Award for her role in this show. She had recently taken part in a prominent reality TV show, where she had emerged as the winner of the season.

IMAGE: RUBINA DILAIK'S INSTAGRAM

