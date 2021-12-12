Rubina Dilaik Claims She Was Cheated; Had To Sell 2 Houses & Car To Clear Debt

Television actor Rubina Dilaik, who is quite vocal about her thoughts and opinions, recently claimed that she was cheated for Rs 16 lakhs by a producer in the year 2011. During an interview with Bollywood Bubble, the actor stated that the incident forced her to sell both her house and a car. She also revealed that from then on, she decided that she will never buy Mercedes and BMW cars as she doesn't want to live in 'uncertainty, insecurity, and constant anxiety.'

During an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Rubina Dilaik recalled that in 2011, her payments were due for several months. After over nine months, she urged the producer to meet her just once to understand what was happening. She revealed when she finally did it, she was informed that the production house showed her records of the shoot being delayed, the reason and the loss incurred due to it.

The Bigg Boss 14 winner stated that when she was handed the record, her dues were worth Rs 16 lakhs. She said, "My uplinks were worth ₹16 lakhs, in 2011. And honestly, none of the events were true. There were nine such events that were written." She also shared an incident that involved an insect bite on Madh Island during a shoot that led her to get a fever for two to three hours. She explained, "That event was written in the ledger and the money that was deducted for that two hours of delay of the shoot was almost ₹1.45 lakhs. So I have paid all of that out of my pocket."

The 'Chotti Bahu' star added, "I was devastated. I had to sell off my house. My very own house in the city of dreams. I had two houses at that point in time, I had to sell them off because I was way behind my commitments. I was way behind my EMIs. I sold off my car. From then I decided, no Mercedes and BMWs, it’s okay. I don’t want to live in uncertainty, insecurity, and constant anxiety."

Rubina, who made her acting debut with Chotti Bahu in the year 2008, has appeared in numerous shows such as Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev. She is married to actor Abhinav Shukla. The couple also appeared on Bigg Boss 14 in 2020, when they were on the verge of separation. However, the actor revealed that the reality show helped the pair put away their differences.

