Rubina Dilaik 'craving For Vacation', Here's What Abhinav Shukla Has To Say

Rubina Dilaik took to her Instagram account on Monday, March 1, 2021, to share a throwback picture where she looked gorgeous inside the swimming pool. The actor expressed in her caption that she wants to go on a vacation, but her husband Abhinav Shukla doesn’t seem to agree. Read along to take a look at the post and the couple’s banter.

On Monday, March 1, 2021, Rubina Dilaik took to her Instagram account and shared a throwback picture as she enjoyed a swim. She wore a multi-coloured swimsuit in the sun-kissed picture while she was captured on the camera. The actor shared in the caption that she really wants to go on a vacation.

Rubina wrote, “Craving for a #vacation” followed by the hashtags #bosslady and #rubinadilaik. Her husband, Abhinav was quick to reply and wrote, “Noooooo” followed by crossed swords emoji, which was soon countered by the couple’s close friend and actor Keerti Kelkar, who wrote, “Yesssss”. The post has received over 284k likes so far. Take a look at some of the comments here.

Rubina Dilaik on work front

Rubina Dilaik was part of a recently concluded reality TV show and was previously seen in the show Khatra Khatra Khatra as a contestant in 2019; prior to that she has been a part of several TV shows. Her most popularly known role has been in the show Shakti, where she played the character of Soumya Singh, an intersex person. She played the role of Soumya for four years from 2016 to 2020 opposite Vivian Dsena’s character Harman Singh; while also sharing screen space with Jigyasa Singh and Simba Nagpal.

The actor made her debut back in 2008 with the show Chotti Bahu, wherein she played the dual roles of Radhika Shastri and Imarti till 2010. The show was also renewed for a second season in 2011, where she also played the character of Ruby Bharadwaj along with the role of Radhika. She recently emerged as a winner after her stint in a popular reality show.

