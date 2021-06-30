Rubina Dilaik 'day Dreams' Of Going Back To A Snowy Location For A Vacation

Television actor Rubina Dilaik keeps her fans updated on her whereabouts through her social media posts. The Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actor recently took to her Instagram handle to share a throwback video of her enjoying in a snow-clad tourist location. Her fans and followers have showered immense love on her latest Instagram post.

Rubina Dilaik’s throwback

In the video shared by Rubina, she is seen sliding down a small heap of snow. She has wrapped herself in warm clothes and her hair is left open. She is heartily laughing in the video and enjoying playing in the snow. At the end of the video, she is seen gathering a fistful of snow and rushes towards the one who is shooting to video. In the caption of the post, she wrote, “Day dreaming.” Roshni Dey’s cover of Dil Hai Chota Sa can be heard playing in the background of the post.

As soon as Rubina’s post was shared, her fans and followers rushed to express their admiration for her by commenting on the post. One of them commented and wrote that she is their ‘favourite’ while another went on to write that she looks ‘so cute’. See their reactions and comments below.

A look into Rubina Dilaik's Instagram

The 33-year-old actor keeps her fans entertained with the trendy Instagram reels that she uploads on her social media page. Quite recently, she shared her rendition of the ‘twist’ challenge. In the video, she is first seen wearing lipstick and then shared a close up of her doing the ‘twist’ trend. Towards the end, she also winks into the camera. In the caption of the post, she wrote, “Gotta twist.” Her fans could not stop gushing over her and showered love on it by commenting on it. Many of her fans described her as ‘hot’ while one of her fans said that she has got ‘outstanding moves’. See the post below.

On the work front:

A couple of months ago, Rubina and her husband Abhinav Shukla featured in a fun song called Marjaneya. The track is sung by Neha Kakkar and the music for the same is composed by Rajat Nagpal. It has garnered over 50 million views on YouTube. Before this, she featured in a song titled Galat alongside Paras Chhabra. This track has garnered over 70 million views on the video-sharing platform.

