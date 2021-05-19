Rubina Dilaik Delighted To Regain Sense Of Taste & Smell As Actor Recovers From COVID

Television actor Rubina Dilaik is currently on her road to recovery after being diagnosed with the novel coronavirus. The Shakti actor on May 1 had taken to her social media page to announce that she has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently under home quarantine. The actor recently shared that she has recovered 70% from the virus and most of her symptoms are gone. However, what the actor is most excited about is regaining her taste and smell.

Rubina Dilaik on regaining sense of taste and smell amid COVID-19 recovery

Reeling in the joy of getting her tastebuds and her sense of smell back, according to a report by Spotboye the actor shared that she's currently not holding back from eating and smelling all the flavours and dishes that she absolutely loves. Talking about the same the actor shared that she hasn't enjoyed eating food as much as she is enjoying it right now. Adding to that she shared that simple home-cooked food makes her mouth water especially after losing her taste for many days at a stretch. She also quipped that all the home-cooked simple food that her mother is cooking for her is a treat to her tastebuds and she is devouring it all without any guilt as she is covering up for all the good food that she missed out on eating for the last few weeks. The actor also added that her sense of smell was also gone and now that it is activated again she cannot express her joy in words.

Rubina Dilaik's health update

The actor has been updating her fans about her health on Instagram. The actor recently shared a series of throwback pictures of herself enjoying by the beach along with which she shared that before contracting COVID her energy and enthusiasm was high.

Prior to that, the actor shared a picture with her sister Jyotika Dilaik in which she revealed that she and her sister are quarantining together.

Earlier the actor had shared a heartfelt video on Instagram in which she expressed her gratitude towards fans who have been sending her love and prayers for a speedy recovery. She also updated her fans in the video that she feels much better now and is recovering well from the virus.

A look at Rubina Dilaik's shows and other projects

Rubina recently made a comeback in the show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and is currently seen playing the role of Saumya in the Colors TV show. Other than that the actor has been a part of several music videos lately. Rubina Dilaik's latest music video with Paras Chhabra titled Galat has crossed over 60 million views on Youtube.

