Rubina Dilaik Expecting Her First Child? Viral Video Leaves Internet Curious

For the past few months, television actress Rubina Dilaik and her actor husband Abhinav Shukla have been at the centre of pregnancy speculations. The couple is reportedly all set to welcome their first child. While neither Rubina nor Abhinav have confirmed the news, a recent video of the actress has given a strong hint about her pregnancy.

3 things you need to know

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla began dating in 2015.

After being in a relationship for nearly three years, the couple tied the knot in 2018.

In November last year, the actress quashed the pregnancy rumours with a social media post.

Fans spot Rubina Dilaik's baby bump in recent vlog

Recently, Rubina Dilaik embarked on a trip to the US along with her husband Abhinav Shukla. The actress recently shared a vlog on YouTube where she spoke about her trip. In the video, she was seen talking to a shopkeeper while exiting the store. As she turned to greet the staff, the eagle-eyed fans noticed a visible baby bump. It seemed like the Shakti actress indirectly confirmed her pregnancy.

The actress has been subtly hiding her bump in her social media posts. In particular, fans noticed that in previous pictures, Rubina was seen holding onto a pillow, a jacket or a bag around her waist to hide her baby bump, which further fuelled the pregnancy rumours.

What sparked pregnancy rumours?

In July this year, Rubina Dilaik took to her social media account and shared a transition reel. The netizens were quick to react as they spotted the actress' baby bump and speculated if she was really pregnant.

Days after, Rubina shared a series of photos from her birthday celebration. In one of the photos, she was snapped offering prayers to Lord Ganesha with her husband Abhinav. The post fuelled the pregnancy rumours after netizens spotted a baby bump.

When Rubina Dilaik quashed pregnancy rumours

In November last year, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla visited a building that also had a maternity clinic. After the photos and videos from their visit went viral, netizens speculated that the actress was pregnant with her first child.

(A screenshot of Rubina Dilaik's tweet | Image: Rubina Dilaik/X)

Reacting to the same, the actress took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and wrote, "Misconception about the conception… @ashukla09, next time we will have to check the building ( if it has any clinics) before agreeing to go even for a work meeting (sic),” she wrote.