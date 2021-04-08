Rubina Dilaik Extends Gratitude Towards Her 'Rubiholics' As 'Galat' Crosses 20M Views

Indian actor Rubina Dilaik recently took to her Instagram account to thank her fans and followers for making her latest music video reach 20 million views. Rubina Dilaik's Galat is also trending at number one on YouTube in India. The actor extended her love for her 4.3 million followers to make her music video trend on the platform. Through her caption, she also asked her fans their favourite part of the video. Rubina wrote in the caption, "20 Million + views and still trending at #1, all thanks to your love! Aapko sabse acha kya laga #Galat mein? Comments mein batao!"

Rubina Dilaik's Instagram was filled with compliments after her fans watched the Galat video. Her fans could not keep themselves from reacting to her latest post. While many congratulated her for reaching 20 million views, several others said she deserved more. Here is how her fans are reacting to the video.

The actor also took to her Instagram stories to extend her gratitude for making the video trend on number one on YouTube. She shared a list of most viewed videos in the past 24 hours in which her Galat video topped the list. The song released on April 6, 2021.

On April 6, 2021, after the music video was released, Rubina Dilaik took to her Instagram to share an IGTV video addressing her fans and followers. In the video Rubina at first, thanked her "Rubiholics" to make the video trend on YouTube. She further said she cannot thank enough and feels blessed as her hard work paid off in the form of her audiences' views. She also praised Asees for singing the song soulfully and her co-star Paras for his different look in the video. She also mentioned that she would be sharing reels of people on the song Galat on Instagram.

Rubina Dilaik's Galat music video

The latest song Galat is sung by Asees Kaur while Vikas is the composer. The song features Rubina Dilaik, Paras Chhabra, and Asees Kaur. It was penned by Raj Fatehpur. The music label VYRLOriginals dropped the music video on YouTube.

Promo Image Source: Rubina Dilaik Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.