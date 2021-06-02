Rubina Dilaik Extends Virtual Hug To Abhinav Shukla As She Gets On New Social Media Trend

Following her and her family members' hilarious video trying to copy the K-Pop group BTS, Rubina Dilaik has shared yet another rib-tickling reel video on her Instagram handle. The Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki star recently hopped on the viral 'I wish I could hug you right now' trend on Instagram Reels and shared her version of the trend, which left netizens gushing over it. In her humorous video, Rubina struck a chord with "lovers these days" amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Rubina Dilaik relates to the plight of "lovers these days"

As her beloved husband Abhinav Shukla is currently shooting for the much-awaited eleventh season of Khatron Ke Khiladi in Cape Town, South Africa, Rubina Dilaik has been living with her family in Shimla ever since her COVID-19 recovery. The 33-year-old has been utilising her free time in her hometown by churning out some motivational as well as funny content for her fans on Instagram. Similarly, earlier today, i.e. June 2, 2021, Rubina shared her take on how "lovers these days" have resorted to virtual dating owing to the Coronavirus scare across the country.

She conveyed the plight of lovers by creating an Instagram Reel on the viral "I wish I could hug you right now, but I can't. So, I am sending you this video" audio. In the video, dedicated to her husband, Rubina could be seen lip-syncing to the dialogue along with flashing her beaming smile at the camera. Along with posting the IG Reel, the Choti Bahu actor wrote, "Lovers these days @ashukla09".

Soon after Rubina Dilaik's video surfaced on the internet, it was quick to go viral on social media. In less than 2 hours, the video garnered over 200k views and more than 4k comments. Ardent fans of the television actor flocked to the comment section of her IG Reel to share their reactions to the video and also showered her with heaps of praise. While one user commented, "I think this is the best I've seen till now", another wrote, "Ur acting is superbbbb".

