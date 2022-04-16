Rubina Dilaik Gets Furious At Fans Who Take Selfies With Her And Later Ask 'aap Actor Ho?'

Television actor and Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik shared a post about how people click photos with her and later ask her who she is. In a post that she shared on her Instagram story, she said that people often take selfies with her and then ask aap actor ho (Are you an actor)?

Rubina took to Instagram stories on Friday to scribble a remark on how people take pictures, after which they ask her, 'Madam Kaunse serial me kaam kiya hai? (Madam in which serial did you act)?' People also ask her if she is an actor, which she considers to be the best part of it. In her note, the actor continued, "This makes me even more confused as to whether it's a compliment or an insult occasionally."

Rubina calls out her ‘pseudo fans’

Rubina has always been outspoken when it comes to her views on social media. Rubina had written a long note to her "fake followers" on social media who fat-shamed her last year. When the actor gained a few pounds and people began to mock her, she issued a strong statement on Twitter, calling out all of her "pseudo fans."

In the long note the actor wrote, “Dear well-wishers, I am observing that my weight gain is bothering you! You are relentlessly sending hate mails and messages, you don't see my worth if I don't hire a PR or if I don't tip paps for spotting... You are threatening to leave fandoms coz I am fat now, I don't wear good clothes and I am not working hard to get BIG projects.” Further expressing her disappointment, the actor added that she is highly ‘disappointed’. She also mentioned that for her fans her physical appearance is far more important than her talent and her commitment to the work.

“But I have good news for you all... It's my life and it has phases, and you too are a phase of my life! PS: I respect my fans, so don't call yourself my fan!” she added.” she concluded.

Dear Pseudo Fans :- pic.twitter.com/aJd2cP78DN — Rubina Dilaik (@RubiDilaik) November 22, 2021

On the work front

Rubina Dilaik and her husband Abhinav Shukla competed in Bigg Boss 14 together, and while Abhinav was ousted, Rubina won the competition. Rubina is getting ready to make her Bollywood debut in the Hindi film Ardh, which also stars Hiten Tejwani and Rajpal Yadav in the titular role. The film, which marks music composer-singer Palaash Muchhal's directorial debut, will be released later this year.

