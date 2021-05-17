Rubina Dilaik Gives Her Health Update In Latest Post, Says She's 'healing'

Actor Rubina Dilaik took to Instagram on Monday afternoon and shared a series of pics with her sister Jyotika Dilaik. Along with this, she also updated fans about her health. In her caption, the Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actor wrote, "Sisters who quarantine together, heal together." She went on to pen hashtags like 'quarantine', 'recovery', 'healing', 'time', 'boss lady'. Rubina and Jyotika enjoyed the hilly view while sleeping near their balcony. The former had tested positive for COVID-19 on May 1.

Rubina Dilaik shares her health update

In her note, Rubina Dilaik stated that she is looking at the “silver lining” of being infected with Covid-19. The actor wrote, “I always look out for silver lining!! I will be now eligible for donating plasma after a month. Tested Positive! Home quarantined for 17days! Whosoever has come in contact with me past 5/7days plz get yourself tested!”. Nikki Tamboli, Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni, Rahul Pramod Mahajan, Drashti Dhami, Manu Punjabi, Simple Kaul, Gautam Hegde, Naina Singh, Gazala Shaikh Khan, Srishty Rode, among several others, wished her a speedy recovery.

After 12 days, Dilaik posted another video and thanked fans for the love, prayers and wishes. She mentioned that she's on her way to recovery. In her clip, she said that she has recovered 70% and is bouncing back to her normal healthy self. She added that she saw all the messages that people had sent for her on social media and continued that it means the world to her. Galat singer Aseer Kaur wrote, "So so good to see you like this."

Rubina Dilaik's Instagram gives a sneak peek into her personal and professional whereabouts. She keeps updating fans about her ventures. Meanwhile, Rubina Dilaik's sister also keeps sharing glimpses of the duo's family time. Last year, the two went for a trek and Jyotika posted many pics from their holiday. Their mother also joined them.

On the work front, Neha Kakkar's song Marjaneya, starring Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, released on March 18 and garnered massive love from fans. It trended No.1 on YouTube for three days straight. Singer Neha Kakkar was elated with the love that fans have showered upon her song. Meanwhile, Rubina's other album titled Galat, alongside Paras Chhabra also hit a staggering 61M views on YouTube.

(IMAGE: RUBINA DILAIK'S INSTAGRAM)

