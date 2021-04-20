Rubina Dilaik Gives Sneak Peek Into Her New Shoot As She Stuns In Floral Saree

Indian television actor Rubina Dilaik is known for her TV shows and her participation in reality shows. Rubina also has a strong social media presence with over 4.5 million followers on her Instagram handle. The actor often shares moments and glimpses from her daily life with her fans and followers. She recently shared a series of BTS photos from her new shoot slaying in an Indian ensemble.

A sneak peek into Rubina's BTS from next shoot

Rubina Dilaik recently took to her Instagram to share a few glimpses from her new shoot. The actor shared a series of photos in which she was seen wearing a peach coloured floral saree with a puff-sleeved blouse. She completed her look with a pair of earrings and a wristwatch. In the caption, the Chhoti Bahu actor wrote, ''Rain or Sun, we will never let you miss the #fun #rubinadilaik #bosslady #shoot #mode #on''.

Rubina DIlaik's latest post received over 187 thousand likes and 3,000 comments within two hours. Singer Asees Kaur also commented on Rubina's pictures. She wrote ''Wah wah'' and added a fire emoji while complimenting Rubina.

Fans who are always showering their love on Rubina Dilaik's TV show also love her social media presence. Rubina Dilaik's photos usually receive thousands of comments from her fans and this time was no exception. Fans rushed to the comment section of the photos and poured love with heart and fire emoticons. They also called her gorgeous, lovely, and beautiful.

Rubina Dilaik's Instagram presence

Rubina recently shared a series of photos in which she stunned a blue coloured floral pantsuit. The actor's outfit was by Ranbir Mukherjee while she was styled by Ashnaa Makhijani as per the caption. She also expressed her love for fashion and dressing up through the post. Rubina wrote ''Dressing up is my favourite game'' in the caption.

She also shared a reel video on her latest song Galat by Asees Kaur. In the video, she expressed how she ends up eating junk food while planning to eat healthy food. She also asked her followers if they could relate to the video and tagged Asees Kaur and the creators of the music video Galat. Her caption read ''Who all can relate??? ðŸ¤¦ðŸ»‍â™€ï¸ #galat''.

Promo Image Source: Rubina Dilaik's Instagram

