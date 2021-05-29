Rubina Dilaik Goes All Hearts For A Fan Art Depicting Her As Monica Geller From FRIENDS

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress Rubina Dilaik took to her social media to appreciate a fan art created by one of the fan accounts dedicated to her. As the world witnessed one of the biggest moments on television with FRIENDS cast reuniting after 17 years, a fan account dedicated artwork for the same that included snippets of Indian television actors. Taking notice of the fan's work, Rubina took a moment to repost the content on her story.

Rubina Dilaik as Monica Geller fan artwork

The 33-year-old actress took to her Instagram story to repost a fan art. The Instagram account, rubinadilaik272, took to their Instagram to recreate the FRIENDS cast by featuring Indian television actors and actresses. The artwork showed Rubina Dilaik as Monica Geller while her real-life husband Abhinav Shukla was depicted as Chandler Bing, Monica Geller's husband. Other actors featured in the artwork were Hina Khan as Rachel Green and Shehnaaz Gill as Phoebe Buffat with others.

Rubina Dilaik reposted the same artwork on her Instagram story with a couple of red heart emojis, showing appreciation towards the artwork. Fans of the actress showed love and support for the artwork after Rubina reposted it on her story. Several fans loved to see Rubina as Monica Geller as many fans spammed the comment section with heart emojis while one fan enjoyed seeing Rubina and Abhinav together.

Rubina Dilaik's latest photos and videos on social media

Recently, the actress took to her Instagram to show support and appreciation towards a student who took the initiative of helping people during the covid crisis. Being a covid survivor herself, the actress thanked the 'young warrior' for her work and initiative. The actress also posted a video of her encouraging people to take on an optimistic outlook on life during these trying times and urged people to talk about the things that made them feel positive.

In another post, the actress shared an adorable video with her husband Abhinav Shukla featuring Neha Kakkar's new song Khad Tainu Main Dassa. She also shared a personal moment with her fans when she reunited with her dog after 8 months. Check out Rubina Dilaik's latest photos on Instagram here.

