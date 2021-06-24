Rubina Dilaik Goes Live On Instagram To Thank Fans For 'RubiNav' Anniversary Wishes

Television stars Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla celebrated their wedding anniversary recently, on June 21, 2021. Since Abhinav Shukla is currently in Cape Town filming for the upcoming season of the reality show KKK 11, Rubina went live on Instagram and thanked all her fans and followers for their love and best wishes. The Shakti Ek Astitva actor was also joined by her sister Naina for the Instagram live session.

Rubina Dilaik's Instagram live

Television actor Rubina Dilaik went live on her Instagram yesterday to thank all her fans and followers for their anniversary wishes. Rubina and Abhinav celebrated their 3rd wedding anniversary and even though Abhinav is in Cape Town, Dilaik went live to thank people on his behalf as well. Rubina was joined by her sister Naina during the five-minute-long live session and the former went on to cut the cake prepared by her sister as well. Naina added how she had prepared a healthy cake with fruits keeping in mind Rubina's obsession with fitness. The actor ended her session by thanking her fans, as well as assuring them that as soon as Abhinav returns to the country, they would do a live session together.

Netizens react to Rubina Dilaik's Instagram post

Rubina Dilaik has a following of 5 million people on the social networking site and her live session was joined by more than 350k followers. The majority of the comments on the post were anniversary wishes for the couple, while others stated that they are eagerly waiting to see Abhinav and Rubina together. One of the followers commented saying, "God bless you both.. RubiNav💕 lots of love and best wishes💐", another one stated, "We love you both😍😍😍".

Rubina took to her Instagram handle yesterday to wish her husband on the occasion of their third wedding anniversary. She posted a throwback video from one of their vacations and captioned it, "You are my strength, you are my weakness! You are my light, you are my darkness ….. you are the storm, you are the calmness …… I feel blessed growing every day with you, n enjoying our madness ….. love you Ma munchkin 💋@ashukla09".

