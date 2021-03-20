Rubina Dilaik Grooves With Neha Kakkar To The Tunes Of 'Marjaneya' Song

Television actor, Rubina Dilaik took to her Instagram recently and dropped a video featuring herself and Bollywood playback singer, Neha Kakkar. In the video, one can see them grooving to the tunes of their latest, Marjaneya song. The duo flaunted their various expressions as they sang their new song together. Sharing the video, Rubina called her and Neha ‘queens’ and dropped a pair of red hearts emojis.

Rubina Dilaik grooves with Neha Kakkar

In Rubina Dilaik's video, one can see her wearing a multi-coloured printed top which she paired with ripped denim shorts. She went for subtle makeup and kept her straight long hair open. On the other hand, Neha donned a floral red dress with a thigh-high slit. She kept her makeup subtle and her hair is styled in loose beach waves.

As soon as the video was uploaded, many of their fans dropped red hearts and fire emoticons. A fan commented, “#nehakakkar n #RubinaDilaik hit combo” with fire emojis. Another one wrote, “U looking wowww” with a praising hands emoji. A user commented, “You both are awesome” with a red heart emoji. Another one simply called them, “2 hotties”.

Rubina dropped the first poster of her new single on March 9, 2021. In the poster, she can be seen making a quirky face as she held Abhinav’s face in one hand. Abhinav can be seen standing behind her posing as a doting partner. One can see Rubina donning an orange outfit. She added a piece of multi-layered neckpiece and her hair is styled in curls which are pulled back in a bun. Abhinav can be seen sporting a beach-look. He donned a blue printed shirt which he paired with white short pants.

Neha Kakkar's new song, Marjaneya features Rubina and her hubby, Abhinav Shukla. The music is composed by Rajat Nagpal and the lyrics are penned by Babbu. Released under Desi Music Factory, the song shows a girl complaining about how her partner is preoccupied and doesn’t give her enough time. Within 24 hours of its release, the song is already trending on the number one position on YouTube. It has garnered more than 16 million views.

