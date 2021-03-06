Rubina Dilaik Had To Sell Her House To Pay Bills. Did You Know Why?

Indian television actor, Rubina Dilaik is known for portraying Radhika on ZeeTV's Chotti Bahu that first premiered on December 8, 2008. The actor gained popularity with her debut show and later appeared on several others including Chotti Bahu 2, Devon Ke Dev, Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Jeannie and Juju, Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed. Although the actor has been continuously working since her debut, things did not run smoothly in her initial years. Rubina Dilaik, in an interview, shared that she was not paid her dues for nine months by the producers of her first show and had to sell her house to pay bills.

Rubina Dilaik's financial crisis

In a 2019's interview with Pinkvilla, Rubina shared that even after playing double roles and working in hard conditions, the producers of her debut show did not pay her three months salary which was in lakhs. The actor had to continuously plead with the producers for nine long months to get her paycheque. To seek help, Rubina also went to the Indian Actors Association and received nothing but fake promises. At last, the Jeannie and Juju actor had to sell off her house and property to pay bills and EMIs. The production house, after nine months, called the actress for negotiation.

The 33-year-old added that this trend of long due payments has been going on for a longer time in the industry, and since she was a fresher, she still had to adapt to it. With an understanding of work ethics, the actor realized that nearly 90% of actors sign contracts that are one-sided and in favour of production houses. She continued that she had to work for 12 hours, 30 days a month and receiving the paycheque after three months is not only unethical but also against the law.

Read some Rubina Dilaik's trivia

The Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actor's debut in Indian television with Chotti Bahu made her gain much popularity as the actor was offered several shows with reputed channels including Sony TV, Sab TV, and Colours TV. Rubina is married to the 38-year-old actor Abhinav Shukla. Abhinav started his career with SAB TV's Jersey No. 10 and later played the role of Vikram in Rubina Dilaik's debut show Chotti Bahu. Reportedly, Rubina Dilaik's net worth is about INR 14 crore.

Disclaimer: The above information regarding Rubina Dilaik's net worth is sourced from third party reports. Republicworld does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the figures.

