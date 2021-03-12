Rubina Dilaik Has Gala Time With Husband Abhinav Shukla And Nikki Tamboli, Shares Picture

Actor Rubina Dilaik took to Instagram to share photos in which she can be seen having a gala time with her husband Abhinav Shukla and her friend Nikki Tamboli. In the caption, she wrote, "Capturing moments with my favourites @ashukla09 @nikki_tamboli". Rubina Dilaik is very active on Instagram and keeps her fans updated about her social life.

Rubina Dilaik having gala time with her husband Abhinav Shukla and Nikki Tamboli

Fans showered immense love on seeing them together after so long. Several fans and celebrities like Manu Punjabi, Tony Kakkar, and Jaan Kumar Sanu showered their love through emojis while several others complimented that they all look very cute together. Check out some of the reactions below.

Rubina Dilaik's social media presence

Rubina Dilaik is very active on social media and has garnered over four million followers on Instagram. Recently, she shared a reel in which she can be seen dancing with her husband Abhinav Shukla on Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin's latest song Tera Suit. Rubina Dilaik can be seen in a maroon top whereas Abhinav can be spotted in a blue floral shirt. In the caption, she wrote, " Loving it #terasuit @tonykakkar @alygoni @jasminbhasin2806 @anshul300 @raghav.sharma.14661". Take a look at the post below.

Fans are showering immense love on this reel. It has garnered over five million likes and more than 18000 comments on the video. Several fans showered their love through emojis while several celebrities like Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, and Tony Kakkar also complimented both Rubina and Abhinav. Check out some of the reactions below.

More about Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Dilaik recently won a reality show. In 2020, she played the role of the protagonist in the short film Bareilly Ki Beti: The Youngest Survivor. She made her acting debut by playing the role of Radhika in the show Chotti Bahu. Her performance got a very positive response from the audience. She even starred in the sequel of the same show. She played the role of Sita in Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and her performance received a lot of praise. Her most celebrated role was in the show Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehasaas Ki in which she played the role of Soumya for four years.

Image Credits: Rubina Dilaik's Instagram

