Rubina Dilaik Hops On Viral 'cake In A Wine Glass' Trend And Devours 'freshly Baked' Cake

After flaunting her toned physique in a streak of photos posted on Instagram yesterday, actor Rubina Dilaik recently showed fans how a cake is to be cut and eaten. On Friday, the Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki star hopped on the viral "cake in a wine glass" trend and shared a video of herself cutting a cake with the use of a wine glass. In no time after her video clip surfaced on the internet, it was quick to go viral and fans also flocked to its comment section to share their reaction about the same.

Rubina Dilaik demonstrates how one must cut a "freshly baked" cake

Earlier last month, ever since Abhinav Shukla and other 12 KKK 11 contestants jetted off to Cape Town to commence the shoot of Colors TV's Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Abhinav's wife Rubina Dilaik has been living with her family in Shimla. Post COVID-19 recovery, the 33-year-old has been spending quality time with her beloved ones in her hometown and has also been keeping fans updated with her whereabouts on Instagram. Be it creating hilarious IG Reels with her cousins or giving netizens a peek into her me-time in the picturesque city of Himachal Pradesh, Rubina has been making full use of her leisure time to do fun things before she resumes the shoot of Shakti.

Now, earlier today, i.e. June 4, 2021, the Choti Bahu actor took to Instagram to share a video of herself devouring a cake but gave it a viral TikTok twist. A TikTok trend of cutting cakes with a wine glass had gone viral across social media platforms not so long ago. Thus, Rubina also decided to join the bandwagon and gave the popular trend a whirl. In her video, shot at what appears to be the backyard of her Shima home, Rubina relished a vanilla cake after cutting it using a wine glass. Posting the video, she wrote, "Who likes freshly baked (cake) .... me me me me..... (sic)".

Soon after Rubina's video did the rounds on social media, it raked over a whopping 230k views and more than 4k comments in less than an hour of posting. While one user jokingly commented, "Don't make me jealous", another wrote, "I like 'em & I'll bake it no cause it's tempting". Take a look at some more reactions by fans here:

