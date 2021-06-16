Rubina Dilaik Is 'grateful' For 5 Million Instagram Followers, Hopes For 'many More'

Television actor Rubina Dilaik enjoys a huge fan following. The actor, popularly known for her show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki seems to have grown her fanbase marginally in the past year. Rubina Dilaik's latest Instagram story saw the actor inform fans that her handle had crossed five million followers.

Rubina Dilaik thanks her 5 million followers

Rubina Dilaik posted an Instagram story thanking her followers for helping her reach the mark. Sharing the milestone achievement on her story, she wrote, “thank you for loving me each day! Grateful for 5 million and many more,” with heart and starry-eyed emojis. She wrote the thank you note over a rainbow-coloured background making it more appealing.

A look at Rubina Dilaik's Instagram

Rubina is very active on Instagram. From pictures of her photoshoots to BTS from her shoots, the actor always keeps her fans in the loop. Most recently, she shared a few pictures of herself while she was out to play badminton. The actor was seen carrying a sporty look while mentioning that she had a game face on. The post like most others was lauded by her fans who enjoy Rubina Dilaik's photos.

Recently, the actor celebrated Pride Month by participating in an online interaction with the transgender community. The actor posted an Instagram video, where she shared glimpses of the interaction. Sharing the video, Rubina wrote, "I want to share with you something that is very close to my heart!". She added that "While shooting for Shakti, I have had the chance to come across some beautiful human beings, who have filled my days with joy and given me blessings from the core of their heart!".

During the interaction, the actor was seen discussing the various issues faced by the community. Several people spoke their heart and mind out to Rubina as the Choti Bahu star empathised with them. The actor went on to write, "It's high time we stand beside them and acknowledge their Rights for things as basic as employment and social recognition". The act was applauded by her fans who took to the comments section to shower love for her initiative.

