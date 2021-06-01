Rubina Dilaik Is Indebted To 'Shakti'; Says 'it Gave My Career A Second Chance'

Television actor Rubina Dilaik with her role as Soumya in the Colors television show Shakti: Astitva Ek Ehsaas Ki became a household name and became a fan-favourite. The tv show which first aired on May 30, 2016, has completed 5 years and Rubina who has been a part of the show from the start shared that she is forever grateful for it as it helped her in drastically changing her career graph.

Rubina celebrates 5 years of Shakti: Astitva Ek Ehsaas Ki

According to a report by SpotboyE, Rubina who recently resumed shooting for the daily soap after recovering from COVID-19 spoke about her emotional attachment to the show. Sharing that the show has been a big game-changer for her career as it helped her establish herself as a versatile actor, Rubina said that it has drastically changed her career graph and also helped give her career a second chance. Shakti helped her build herself as an actor in various ways that helped in the betterment of her performance on screen. Acknowledging the amount of fame and recognition that the actor received after being a part of the show, she added that the show has helped her change her life in a bigger and better way.

The actor had also taken to her social media page to share some inside pictures from the set of her show in which the cast and crew were celebrating 5 years of Shakti: Astitva Ek Ehsaas Ki. Take a look at the pictures.

Aboout Rubina Dilaik in Shakti: Astitva Ek Ehsaas Ki

The actor plays the role of a transgender woman in the show who learns to embrace her identity while battling societal biases. She stated that she holds a strong connection with her character Soumya and is very attached to her role. Her connection with her character is so strong that she does not have to act it out in front of the camera but just portray it. She also shared that playing Soumya has always come out naturally for her as it is right from her heart.

A look at Shakti: Astitva Ek Ehsaas Ki cast

Other than Rubina Dilaik, the soap opera also stars Jigyasa Singh, Simba Nagpal, Kamya Punjabi and Cezanne Khan who joined the cast as Vivian Dsena's replacement in 2019.

