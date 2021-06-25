Rubina Dilaik Is 'popping In Pink' In Her New Pictures; Fans Call Her 'queen'

Actor Rubina Dilaik, the winner of Bigg Boss 14, recently posted a picture wearing a pink top and pink footwear, on her Instagram. Her fans and followers flooded the comment section of the post with love and praise for the actor. Read on to know more about it.

Rubina Dilaik posted three pictures, where she is displaying her looks in a pink Chicago flare sleeve top, that she paired with a pair of pink juttis. She captioned the picture as ‘popping in pink,’ followed by tagging the stylist and the brands who contributed to this look of hers. Take a look at the post from Rubina Dilaik's Instagram here:

This post of Rubina Dilaik quickly started getting her fans’ attention. They poured in their love for the Chhoti Bahu actor, also calling her ‘queen.’ Here are some of the comments from her post:

A sneak-peek into Rubina Dilaik's photos and videos on Instagram

Rubina Dilaik had recently posted an Instagram reel, which had a compilation of small clips of her in different outfits of different colours. The video is compiled to the song Colors by Stella Jang.

A few days ago, Rubina had also posted a picture which showed her on a video call with her husband, actor Abhinav Shukla. Abhinav Shukla recently returned from Cape Town where he had been shooting for the stunbased reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, which is why Rubina made that post, to convey that she is missing him. She captioned the post as, “Main yahaaan, tu wahaaan,” followed by a heart emoji.

On the work front

Rubina Dilaik was last seen as a contestant in Bigg Boss 14, which she also won. Bigg Boss 14 aired on Colors TV from October 2020 to February 2021. In March, she had starred in the music video of the song Marjaneya, along with Abhinav Shukla. With lyrics by Babbu and music composition by Rajat Nagpal, the song is sung by Neha Kakkar.

After that, Rubina Dilaik also starred in the music video of the song Galat, along with Paras Chhabra. Galat is sung by Asees Kaur, with lyrics written by Raj Fatehpur and music composition by Vikas. The official video of the song was released on April 6.

IMAGE: RUBINA DILAIK'S INSTAGRAM

