Rubina Dilaik Jokes About Being 'tangled In Hair'; Fans Call Her 'Queen Of Hearts'

After putting some of the memorable outfits from her wardrobe on sale for extending the proceeds to support the transgender community in Pride Month, Rubina Dilaik has now shared a streak of BTS photos from the sets of Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. Earlier this morning, the beloved wife of Abhinav Shukla took to her Instagram handle to post a bunch of photographs of herself prepping for the shoot of her soap opera while rehearing her dialogues. Along with sharing the photos, Rubina also joked about being "tangled in hair" as she was snapped fixing her hairdo.

Rubina Dilaik looks "gorgeous" in her latest IG post

Rubina Dilaik keeps her fans updated with her whereabouts on social media and her Instagram handle is proof. Be it sharing BTS photos from the sets of her daily soap or her upcoming music video and even her romantic virtual moments with husband Abhinav Shukla, the Choti Bahu actor manages to stay in the limelight by giving netizens a peek into her daily life through social media. Similarly, earlier today, i.e. June 28, 2021, Rubina took to Instagram to share a couple of photos of herself posing for the camera against a graffiti wall, surrounded by greenery.

In the photos, the 33-year-old rocked a sheer black top with puffed sleeves over with a black butterfly bralette and high-waist denim pants. Rubina accessorised her outfit with an oxidised choker neckpiece. Her look was complemented with nude makeup, pink lips and a side-parted hairdo. Along with posting the photos, the television star jokingly wrote, "Baalon mein ulajhti gayi (tangled in hair)".

Soon after her latest Instagram post surfaced on social media, it was quick to attract attention and many flocked to its comment section to heap the Jeannie Aur Juju actor with praises. While one user wrote, "There are no words to describe your beauty.....That's why I will never stop writing....#BossLadyRubina", another commented, "You're an INSPIRATION & Queen of millions of hearts!!". Have a look at some more comments by netizens below:

