Rubina Dilaik Makes Beloved Dad Gopal Dilaik's 60th Birthday Special For Him; See Photos

Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki star Rubina Dilaik's father was trending on Twitter yesterday after she shared a streak of pictures with her beloved father as he rang in his 60th birthday. On the occasion of Gopal Dilaik's birthday, daughter Rubina posted several throwback photos with her family from her hometown and also gave fans a sneak-peek into Gopal's intimate birthday celebration with her maternal family and husband Abhinav Shukla. Later, the 33-year-old also took to her Instagram Stories to react to ardent fans making her father trend on the micro-blogging platform.

Here's how Rubina Dilaik celebrated her father's 60th birthday

Television actor Rubina Dilaik's father and renowned writer Gopal Dilaik turned 60 yesterday, i.e. April 26, 2021. Thus, to wish her dad on his 60th birthday, the Marjaneya star took to her Instagram handle to share some unseen photos with her family. Along with posting photos of her and Abhinav Shukla's past vacay with her family to their hometown Himachal Pradesh, Rubina also shared glimpses from Gopal's birthday celebration on Instagram.

In one of the pictures shared by her, the entire Dilaik family is seen flashing their beaming smiles at the camera as they enjoyed we-time with each other. The celebrity couple Rubin and Abhinav also twinned in matching green and blue outfits for the occasion. While the Chotti Bahu 2 actor donned a checkered green & blue dress, her husband sported a green & grey tee over blue shorts. Posting the photos on Instagram, Rubina wrote, "Happy 60th dear Dad".

Check out Rubina Dilaik's Instagram post below

Soon after their photos from her father's birthday surfaced on social media, ardent fans of the television actor flocked to Twitter to wish Gopal Dilaik on his birthday. Soon, thousands of users joined the bandwagon to make "Happy Birthday Gopal Uncle" trend on Twitter. While one user wrote, "Dear @RubiDilaik this one is for your father’s birthday :) HAPPY BIRTHDAY GOPAL UNCLE", another tweeted, "The value of a loving father has no price. HAPPY BIRTHDAY GOPAL UNCLE". In no time, the hashtag started trending with over a whopping 41k tweets.

Take a look

Wohooo ðŸ¥³

HAPPY BIRTHDAY GOPAL UNCLE pic.twitter.com/zV3Jq7OeBm — ð˜¿ð™šð™« â–‹â„ð•¦ð•“ð•šð•Ÿð•’ Í­ Í¤ â·¶ Í« â£ (@RubinaD71563054) April 25, 2021

Promo Image Source: Rubina Dilaik Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.