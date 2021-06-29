Rubina Dilaik Nails 'gotta Twist' Trend On Instagram As She Poses For A Reel; Watch

Rubina Dilaik took to her Instagram handle recently and shared a reel video that had her fans gushing over her. The Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actor could be seen wearing a pink blouse and a black and white printed saree and kept her straight hair open. The reel video started with Rubina applying lipstick, followed by a close-up of her doing the trending 'twist' step. The caption along with her post read, "Gotta Twist 😉".

Netizens react to Rubina Dilaik's Instagram post

Rubina Dilaik has a following of more than 5 million people on the social networking site and her latest reel garnered close to 22.3 k likes within a few minutes of sharing it. Fans and followers of the Chhoti Bahu actor gushed over her latest reel video and dropped heart emojis in the comments section. While one of her fans commented saying, "You look so cute😍😍👅😍", another one stated, "Ohh my queen😍".

Recently, Rubina Dilaik and her husband Abhinav Shukla celebrated three years of their marriage on June 21. The duo had tied the knot in 2018 in Shimla and photos from their ceremony were all over the internet. However, this year, the couple was not together as Abhinav was in Cape Town shooting for Rohit Shetty's upcoming show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. To mark their third wedding anniversary, Rubina shared an adorable video with her husband and captioned it, "You are my strength, you are my weakness! You are my light, you are my darkness .. you are the storm, you are the calmness I feel blessed growing every day with you, n enjoying our madness .. love you Ma munchkin."

On the work front, Neha Kakkar's song Marjaneya, starring Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, released in March and garnered massive love from fans. It trended No.1 on YouTube for three days straight. Rubina's other song Galat, alongside Paras Chhabra, also hit 73M views on YouTube. Rubina Dilaik is known for playing the role of Radhika in Chhoti Bahu and Soumya Singh in Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsas Ki. She has appeared in shows such as Saas Bina Sasural, Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and more.

Image - Rubina Dilaik's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.