Rubina Dilaik Overwhelmed With All The Love From Her Fans On Social Media

Television actor Rubina Dilaik of Chotti Bahu fame recently emerged as a winner in a recently concluded reality show. The actress was a participant in the show from the beginning and managed to win the audience's hearts and votes by showing her real self on TV. Even though the show ended a few weeks ago, Rubina Dilaik has still been receiving a lot of love from her fans on social media.

Rubina Dilaik is soaking up all the love from her fans

Rubina took to Instagram to share with her fans that she is grateful for all the love the fans have been pouring in on her ever since her win on the show. She wrote, "Watching in all the love pouring in on #socialmedia." In the picture, Rubina is casually lying on her living room couch dressed in a loose t-shirt and shorts whilst at her phone.

Rubina's fans were quick to react to her picture and shared their love for the actress by pouring in a ton of heart emojis in her comment section. Rubina's fan base has been really strong and her recent victory is proof of the same. The actress was never a part of the bottom contestants and was always the first one to be saved by the audience during her entire journey in the show. Read some of the fan comments on Rubina Dilaik's latest post below:

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla to marry again

In an interview with The Week magazine, Rubina revealed that she and her husband Abhinav Shukla plan to renew their vows again as they have finally been able to sort out their differences and are now at a happy place. Rubina Dilaik's husband Abhinav was also a contestant on the show but was eliminated a few weeks before the finale. In fact, post her win, Rubina's husband Abhishek Shukla threw a homecoming party in her honour and invited all of her friends and family to celebrate her victory.

A Sneak peek into Rubina Dilaik's Instagram

As soon as Rubina had access to her phone she conducted an Instagram live thanking all of her fans for the love and support they have been constantly giving her.

She also posted photos and videos from her homecoming party. Rubina Dilaik's video grooving to different Bollywood tracks celebrating her victory has garnered a lot of love from the netizens. One of her videos with Srishty Rode asking "what is this pawri?" created a lot of buzz on the internet and was trending for a while.

The actress recently had a mini-reunion with some of the contestants from the show and shared the pictures on Instagram.

