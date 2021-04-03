Rubina Dilaik-Paras Chhabra Releases Teaser Of Music Video 'Galat'; Fans React

Big Boss fame Rubina Dilaik and Paras Chhabra are set to appear in a romantic music video together. After unveiling the poster of the music video yesterday, Rubina took to her Instagram handle to share the teaser of the same. The music video has been titled 'Galat' and the full song will be released on April 6. Rubina also added a clip of her and Paras Chhabra to ask viewers if they liked the teaser and funny argument with Paras regarding the name of the song.

A look at Galat teaser

In the Galat song teaser, Rubina Dilaik and Paras Chhabra are seen as a couple and at the beginning, they are glancing at each other while the music starts to play. It is followed by Rubina walking alone deep in her thoughts and then she was seen shocked when she finds her and Paras' couple's picture broken. During the start of the video when Rubina and Paras were asking followers if they like the teaser of Galat, Paras argued the song's name is 'Galt' not 'Galat'. Rubina playfully asked him to shut up and says they will find out when the song releases. Rubina wrote in the caption "Kaisa laga aapko teaser? #Galat aa raha hai on 6th of April at 11AM! Go subscribe to the @vyrloriginals YouTube channel right now & stay tuned. "

As soon as Rubini added the teaser to her Instagram feed, Rubini's followers showed their excitement about the upcoming song, while some of them were still siding on their argument about 'glat' or 'galat'. One of them wrote in Hindi that it does not matter if it is 'Galat' or 'Galt' it will anyway be a blockbuster. Praising the song one wrote "Song seems beautiful already from those few lines .. can't wait for the whole song. Rubina Dilaik you are looking stunning as always", while the other wrote, "that line giving me chills". Many followers wrote "can't wait", "wow", "super excited" and many such comments.

Recently Rubina Dilaik had appeared in another music video 'Marjaneya' which released on March 18. She appeared along with hubby Abhinav Shukla and the song was sung by Neha Kakkar. Paras Chhabra also appeared in a music video 'Rang Layega' along with Mahira Sharma. Sung by Rochak Kohli and Mohit Chauhan, the music video released on March 17.

Promo Image Source: Rubina Dilaik's Instagram

