Rubina Dilaik Pens Appreciation Note For Her Family, Shares Pics Amid COVID-19 Recovery

Rubina Dilaik penned down an appreciation note for her family sharing some adorable pictures. Earlier this month, the actor had tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently in recovery mode. She expressed her gratitude to her family as they became her strength in the difficult time. The actor also shared her experience recovering from “physical and mental” strain and how her family helped her with their positive outlook.

Rubina Dilaik’s Family Appreciation Post

Rubina Dilaik took to her Instagram handle to share a series of happy pictures with her parents and sister. The actor captioned the post with a heartwarming note thanking her family. “So glad to have had my family with me as I recovered from the physical and mental strain that comes with having covid. They made me feel positive and hopeful....That's the thing about family... One is always cheerful and happy around them,” she wrote.

As seen in the pictures, Rubina and her family are spending quality time with each other. They posed for some beautiful clicks together. Within no time, the post was flooded with sweet messages from the netizens. While many fans adored Rubina’s happy family snaps, a few others expressed their love and concern for the actor.



Rubina’s Quarantine Tips

Rubina spent her quarantine days at her hometown in Shimla. And through her Instagram, the actor is keeping her fans updated with all her whereabouts. Recently, she shared a reel video highlighting 5 things that helped her speed up her COVID recovery. She captioned the video, “I quarantined for more than 19 days. But, these are 5 things I did to help me speed up my recovery. Most important is to listen to your favourite music and be happy.”

For those unaware, Rubina had tested COVID positive on May 1. And the actor shared the news with her fans via Instagram while also expressing her desire to donate plasma once she recovers.

Rubina’s Line Of Work

Meanwhile, Rubina is currently seen in the TV drama Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaan Ki. The actor emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss season 14. She also featured in a music video titled Marjaneya alongside her husband Abhinav Shukla. The song has become a major hit on YouTube garnering 46 million views.

