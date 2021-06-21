Rubina Dilaik Pens Heartwarming Note For Abhinav Shukla On Their 3rd Wedding Anniversary

Abhinav Shukla is away from home and currently, in Cape Town, South Africa for the shooting of stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, and his wife, actor Rubina Dilaik is missing him as the couple celebrates their 3rd wedding anniversary on June 21, 2021. On the occasion of their anniversary, Rubina recently took to Instagram and shared a cute throwback video and penned a short, loving note in her caption. Take a look at Rubina Dilaik’s Instagram post below.

Rubina Dilaik pens a heartwarming note for Abhinav Shukla

Rubina shared a video featuring Abhinav as the two were on a trip, surrounded by nature. At the end of the video, Rubina gave Abhinav a dried flower and in the background of her video, she added the song Mast Magan lo-fi (feat. Aabhas Srivastava.) She captioned her post by writing, “You are my strength, you are my weakness! You are my light, you are my darkness ….. you are the storm, you are the calmness …… I feel blessed growing every day with you , n enjoying our madness ….. love you Ma munchkin @ashukla09.” Fans dropped comments such as, “Happy Marriage anniversary to RubiNav,” “Love you Both” and more. Have a look at the fan reactions below.

More about Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla got hitched in 2018 in a beautiful wedding ceremony in Shimla. The couple often share pictures featuring each other on social media. Check out a few of their pictures below.

Rubina Dilaik is known for playing the role of Radhika in Zee TV's Choti Bahu and Soumya Singh in Colors TV's Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsas Ki. She has appeared in shows such as Saas Bina Sasural, Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and more. She has also featured in music videos such as Marjaneya and Galat, both of which released in 2021.

On the other hand, Abhinav Shukla is known for appearing in shows such as Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Chotti Bahu and Diya Aur Baati Hum. He has also appeared in films such as Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans, Aksar 2 and Luka Chuppi.

(IMAGE: ABHINAV SHUKLA'S INSTAGRAM)

