Rubina Dilaik Practiced THIS Dance Move For Two Days, Asks Fans If It Was Worth It; Watch

Television actor Rubina Dilaik recently managed to swoon her fans with her amazing dance moves. The actor took to Instagram to share a stunning video of herself grooving to Andre Longo's number In a Club. Along with the video, Rubina revealed that it took her two days to practice the dance routine and asked fans to tell her if it was worth it.

Rubina Dilaik shows off her dance moves

In the video, Rubina is wearing a colourful printed co-ord set.The actor is wearing white sneakers and is seen doing several shuffling moves without losing her balance even once and ends the dance routine by striking a pose. Check it out.

Netizens react to Rubina Dilaik's video

Rubina's fans were amazed by her dance moves and took to the comment section of the post to shower her with praises. Celebs like Jaan Kumar Sanu, Rahul Mahajan and others also commented on the video and said that Rubina is killing it. Responding to Rubina's question in the caption, one user wrote, "IT WAS GREAT!!! GIRL IS THERE ANYTHING YOU CAN'T DO?" while another commented, "U r always on fire." Read some of the comments below.

A glimpse into Rubina Dilaik's Instagram

Ever since the Shakti actor has emerged as a winner in a popular reality show, she is on cloud nine. Other than taking home the winner's trophy and a cash amount of Rs 36 lakh, the actor has also managed to increase her popularity quotient. Rubina often posts video of herself dancing her heart out to Hollywood and Bollywood songs on Instagram. Check out some of Rubina Dilaik's videos right below.

About Rubina Dilaik's TV shows and other projects

On the work front, Rubina has recently made a comeback on the show Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki wherein she plays the role of Saumya, a transgender woman. She had left the show to be a part of the reality show and fans are thrilled to see her back onscreen as Saumya. The show has also been doing well on the TRP charts. Actor Cezanne Khan essays the role of Rubina's love interest on the show.

The actor was also a part of two music videos recently. She was seen in Neha Kakkar's music video Marjaneya. The song also starred Rubina Dilaik's husband Abhinav Shukla. It received a lot of love from the audience and has crossed over 40 million views.

Rubina was recently seen in another music video titled Galat which was sung by Asees Kaur and starred Paras Chhabra as her love interest. The song is being loved by the netizens and is close to reaching 50 Million views on YouTube.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Rubina Dilaik Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.