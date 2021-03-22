Rubina Dilaik Reacts To Priyanka Chopra's Oprah Winfrey Interview; Here's What She Said

Priyanka Chopra recently appeared in an interview with the iconic talk show host Oprah Winfrey on Super Soul. In the interview, they spoke about a variety of things, most of which was based on Priyanka’s memoir. On March 20, Priyanka dropped a small clip from the interview on her Twitter account. On March 21, Rubina Dilaik took to the micro-blogging site to share her reaction to Priyanka’s interview.

Rubina Dilaik's reaction to Priyanka Chopra's Oprah Winfrey interview

In the interview, Priyanka and Oprah spoke about The White Tiger actor's recently released memoir titled Unfinished: A Memoir, stories of her childhood, career, family, relationships, and marriage. Sharing the clip on Twitter, Priyanka wrote, “Just like so many of us, I have grown up watching @Oprah and been so inspired by her story, so to be a guest on her show is pretty special. Also, the fact that she read MY memoir is” adding a fire emoji. She further wrote, “She has a unique perspective on things and makes the conversation so insightful and fun. I had the best time. Thank you for having me @Oprah. It was such a pleasure. You can stream my episode of @SuperSoulSunday now on @discoveryplus.” Sharing the clip posted by Priyanka, Rubina Dilaik wrote, “Amazing” and added a heart-eyes emoji. Take a look at Rubina Dilaik's Twitter below and also check out tweets by Priyanka Chopra.

About Priyanka Chopra's Oprah Winfrey interview

In the clip shared by Priyanka, Oprah asked her if the Covid-19 pandemic led her to write the memoir at such a young age. Priyanka replied, “I have to say a little bit of it had to do with that, but I had committed to writing the book in 2018, and in between all those flights and the little time I would get in all the hotel rooms that I would live I could just never write. But I had this time because of COVID and that helped me really delve deep."

She further added, "And honestly, I also feel like I, as a woman in a little bit more of a secure place, where I felt like I could leave behind the insecurities of my twenties and not worry about the things that used to scare me before, as much. I have a little bit more confidence in myself, in what I bring to the table professionally, personally. So, I think that really helped me address my life and I just always wanted to write a book. And I thought the easiest way to do it would be to write about my life."