Rubina Dilaik Reacts To Priyanka Chopra's Oprah Winfrey Interview; Here's What She Said

Priyanka Chopra recently appeared in an interview with the iconic talk show host Oprah Winfrey on Super Soul. In the interview, they spoke about a variety of things, most of which was based on Priyanka’s memoir. On March 20, Priyanka dropped a small clip from the interview on her Twitter account. On March 21, Rubina Dilaik took to the micro-blogging site to share her reaction to Priyanka’s interview.
In the interview, Priyanka and Oprah spoke about The White Tiger actor's recently released memoir titled Unfinished: A Memoir, stories of her childhood, career, family, relationships, and marriage. Sharing the clip on Twitter, Priyanka wrote, “Just like so many of us, I have grown up watching @Oprah and been so inspired by her story, so to be a guest on her show is pretty special. Also, the fact that she read MY memoir is” adding a fire emoji. She further wrote, “She has a unique perspective on things and makes the conversation so insightful and fun. I had the best time. Thank you for having me @Oprah. It was such a pleasure. You can stream my episode of @SuperSoulSunday now on @discoveryplus.” Sharing the clip posted by Priyanka, Rubina Dilaik wrote, “Amazing” and added a heart-eyes emoji. Take a look at Rubina Dilaik's Twitter below and also check out tweets by Priyanka Chopra.
In the clip shared by Priyanka, Oprah asked her if the Covid-19 pandemic led her to write the memoir at such a young age. Priyanka replied, “I have to say a little bit of it had to do with that, but I had committed to writing the book in 2018, and in between all those flights and the little time I would get in all the hotel rooms that I would live I could just never write. But I had this time because of COVID and that helped me really delve deep."
She further added, "And honestly, I also feel like I, as a woman in a little bit more of a secure place, where I felt like I could leave behind the insecurities of my twenties and not worry about the things that used to scare me before, as much. I have a little bit more confidence in myself, in what I bring to the table professionally, personally. So, I think that really helped me address my life and I just always wanted to write a book. And I thought the easiest way to do it would be to write about my life."
