Rubina Dilaik Reflects On Pre-COVID Phase, Says 'energy Aur Enthusiasm, Dono Hi High Tha'

Shakti actor Rubina Dilaik is currently recovering from COVID-19. On Tuesday, May 19, the star took to her social media profile to share a slew of throwback pictures that were clicked before Rubina was tested positive. Upon seeing the photos, fans gave gone all out to compliment all things happy and nice for the star.

Enthusiastic Rubina Dilaik

In the post, fans can see Rubina donning a strappy top with a flowy skirt featuring a thigh-high slit. The TV actor accessorized her look with statement jewelry and sneakers. Rubina twirls in glee as the camera captures her. While sharing the post, she said, "Covid se pehle energy aur enthusiasm, dono hi high tha”. Take a look at the post below:

As soon as the post surfaced on the photo-sharing application, it gained a lot of attention from fans as they gushed to compliment Rubina. A user wrote, “Hi queen u r making our day”, another said, “Sherni ki energy hmesha high rhti hai”. Many fans went on to flood the actor’s comment section with heart and fire emoticons. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans are reacting to the post.

The popular TV star confirmed that she is diagnosed with COVID-19 on May 1. She immediately underwent home quarantine and released a statement that read, "I always look out for silver lining. I will now be eligible for donating plasma after a month. Tested positive, home quarantined for 17 days. Whosoever has come in contact with me past 5/7 days, please get yourself tested". Check out the announcement below:

The actor is currently in her hometown Himachal Pradesh and is missing her husband, Anubhav Shukla. She recently also shared a throwback photo of her alongside Anubhav and wrote, “One month of not being in your arms….ohh! I miss you @ashukla09”. Reportedly, Anubhav has gone to Cape Town, South Africa for the shooting of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11. In the photo shared by her, the celebrity couple can be seen enjoying a boating session together. As soon as the post caught the attention of Anubhav, he quickly responded to the post saying, “Miss you”.

(Image: Rubina Dilaik's Instagram)

