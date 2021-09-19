Rubina Dilaik Reminisces Beginnings & 'beautiful Ends' Talking About Role In 'Shakti'; See

Rubina Dilaik rose to prominence with her role as Soumya from Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, where she broke stereotypes by essaying the role of a transgender woman. The show, which premiered on 30 May 2016 on Colors TV, became one of the longest-standing shows for the channel after a successful 5-year run. However, the social drama has now wrapped up filming, and Rubina commemorated the conclusion with a heartfelt post today.

Taking to her Instagram handle. Rubina posted a series of photos from the show's set, as the cast and crew enjoy the final moments from their last day. Describing the 'new beginning for such a beautiful end', Rubina cherished her role, while thanking the audience for their support in all these years.

Rubina Dilaik's TV show Shakti wraps shoot

The show's cast, including Cezanne Khan and Kamya Panjabi, can be seen posing for a group photo, while Rubina captured selfies with other co-stars as well. She can be seen clad in a gorgeous deep brown saree, sporting a maang teeka. Rubina also uploaded photos with the crew members, as they cheered the show with "Hip Hip Hurray" slogans. The actor even wished the entire team a bright, secure and happy future".

Along with the posts, she wrote, "It's a new beginning for such a beautiful end……. #shakti and Saumya will always be the most cherished memories in the chapters of my life …… thank you @msrashmi2002_ for all your unwavering faith in me and @colorstv for such a historical opportunity ♥️🙏🏼 and a big thank you to our audience for embracing us for 5+years 😊".

The actor received praises for her role as Soumya Singh since the advent of the show in 2016. She quit the show in 2020 owing to her participation in another reality show but returned to the series again this year. Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki airs from Monday to Friday, at 8 pm on Colors.

Apart from this, Rubina is also making her Bollywood debut with the movie Ardh. Music composer-singer Palash Muchhal will be onboard as the director, with actors Hiten Tejwani and veteran legend Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles.

