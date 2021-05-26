Rubina Dilaik Reveals Abhinav Is 'doing Great' On Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Says 'I Miss Him'

After sharing a video of herself showcasing her journey with the COVID-19 battle, television actor Rubina Dilaik went live on Instagram to answer a bunch of fan question on Tuesday night. During Rubina Dilaik's Instagram live, the Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki star opened up about missing Abhinav Shukla as the latter is currently shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in Cape Town. Amid her interaction with fans, the 33-year-old also revealed she has been learning Punjabi ever since she started living with her darling husband.

Rubina Dilaik says Abhinav Shukla is "doing great" on 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11'

Soon after testing positive for Coronavirus, Rubina Dilaik moved to her hometown Shimla for proper recovery while Rubina Dilaik's husband flew to South Africa with other Khatron Ke Khiladi contestants earlier this month to commence the shoot of the highly-anticipated eleventh season of Colors TV's reality stunt show. After a healthy COVID-19 recovery, the Choti Bahu actor held a live session on Instagram with netizens on May 25, 2021. In her live session, conducted from her hometown, Rubina opened up about Abhinav Shukla's journey on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and also expressed missing him a lot.

When asked about sharing an update about Abhinav's KKK11 journey, his beloved wife said, "Abhinav is doing great... he is performing his stunts," and added, "I miss him a lot". She also spoke about learning Punjabi from him after receiving love from Punjabi fans and stated, "Punjabi Samaj Mein Aati Hai. Abhinav Ke Sath Reh-Reh Kar Achche Se Samajna Shuru Kar Dia Hai Maine (I can understand Punjabi. I have learnt the language ever since I started living with Abhinav)". Furthermore, Rubina also spilt the beans on soon resuming the shoot of her popular daily soap Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and said, "Main Bahot Jaldi Shakti Phirse Join Karne Vali Hoon (I will be joining the cast of Shakti quite soon)".

Meanwhile, Rubina Dilaik also made netizens realise the "#PowerOfPositivity" as she took them through her journey of battling COVID-19. Along with giving fans a peek into her isolation days, she wrote, "2020-21 has been by far the most difficult time that our generation is going through. As I was lying in bed, covid ridden and scrolling through my social media, the enormity of the situation was weighing down on me." She continued, "Here goes my bit to add to their good work. Let's carry on with this #POWEROFPOSITIVITY"

