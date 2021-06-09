Rubina Dilaik Reveals How She Feels After A Good Workout; Watch Video

Reality show winner and actor Rubina Dilaik recently took to her Instagram account to share how she feels after a "good workout". She shared a video where she can be seen dancing to the song Rhythm of the Night. The video starts with her moving across a lawn while dancing and going inside a building as the video is shot from behind. She is wearing a lavender coloured top with dark blue leggings and also a headphone. She then moves to the stairs where she can be seen showcasing her dancing skills by doing the shuffling step. The video ends with her turning around and grooving to the song before she gets tired and starts walking.

Rubina Dilaik reveals how she feels after a good workout

While sharing the video, she wrote, "Me after a Good work out day..... after looooonnnngggggg" in the caption. The comment section is filled with her fans praising her. Have a look at it.

A few weeks ago, the actor shared an Instagram reel where she is seen practising a dance move on the stairs. In the video, she tries to master the step and after weeks of practise, she showcased her skills in the recent video. The old reel video is captioned as, "Learning new things..... and failing at it “miserably"". The song Friendships is playing in the background as the actor follows the trending dancing steps. Have a look.

On the other hand, Rubina Dilaik's husband Abhinav Shukla is currently shooting for the new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi in Cape Town, South Africa. Despite staying away from each other, the two often indulge in showing their affection on social media. Earlier, the actor shared a picture of herself where she is seen wearing a lilac outfit. She shared a bunch of photos where she is flaunting her "Boss Lady" earring. Abhinav did not take much time to leave a lovely comment under the post. In the post, he called her "my pumpkin". This is not the first time that her husband is pouring his love for her. On several occasions, he has made sure to leave a compliment under her post. Have a look.

