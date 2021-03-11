Rubina Dilaik Reveals Tragic Reason Behind Her Ignoring Paparazzi At Mumbai Airport

Rubina Dilaik's viral video of ignoring the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport has been making the rounds on the internet ever since the incident four days ago. In the video shared by paparazzi Viral Bhayani, Rubina can be seen walking into the airport while Bhayani tries to congratulate her on her reality TV show win since it was supposedly the first time she was seen at the airport after her win. The photographer also asks her, "Ma'am naaraz ho kya? (are you upset with us?)". The television actress received a lot of criticism for her behaviour which was seen as "arrogance" by many fans. However, Rubina in a recent chat with VJ Andy on his talk show revealed the reason behind her cold demeanour towards the paparazzi recently which was that she had just received news of her aunt's death.

More about Rubina Dilaik's viral video

A fan recently shared a short clip from Rubina's interaction with Andy Kumar. In the video, Rubina talked about the incident with the paparazzi saying, "As now everyone knows that I am shooting in Chandigarh, I have my extended family in Chandigarh -- my father’s brother and sister live there. While I was inside the house, I lost my bua (paternal aunt) to a heart attack in January, which my family did not let me know." She also mentioned that even after she was done with the reality show, the family did not reveal this information as they did not want her to be 'flooded with sorrow'.

Rubina also spoke about how her family was 'torn' between her victory on the show and the immense loss of an immediate family member. The interview also revealed that Rubina Dilaik's family only informed her of the tragic loss when she called to let them know that she was on her way to Chandigarh for a shoot. She mentioned how her extended family was communicating with her "on a regular basis" as they normally did. She talked about how she assumed it was because she was busy but found out later, that it was her grandmother's instructions to the rest of the family that kept them silent.

Rubina Dilaik's latest news

In Rubina Dilaik's latest news, the actress shared an Instagram post announcing an official collaboration with her husband Abhinav Shukla for Neha Kakkar's next music video. She shared the post saying, "Super excited to announce our #first feat â¤ï¸ @ashukla09 in @nehakakkar ‘s #marjaneya". She also shared a post a few days ago with former reality TV contestant Paras Chhabra saying, "Happy to be back...... something #special coming your way.......". Take a look at both of her latest posts below.