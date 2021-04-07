Rubina Dilaik Romances Abhinav Shukla On 'Galat', Gets A Surprise Peck On The Cheek; WATCH

Chotti Bahu actress Rubina Dilaik is riding high on the success of her newly released music album along with her husband Abhinav Shukla. The couple took to their social media to share a sweet video where they briefly romance on the new track. Rubina gets a surprise peck on the cheek by her husband. Check out Rubina Dilaik's Instagram video here!

Rubina gets a peck

Sporting a floral sundress, Rubina recorded a slow-motion video of her dancing on the newly released song Asees Kaur's Galat featuring the actress and her husband Abhinav Shukla. In the video shared by Rubina, Abhinav made a cameo and leaned in to peck Rubina on her cheek making her burst into fits of giggles. Rubina was all smiles as she continued to dance to the song. The actress used the lyrics of the song to caption her post writing that after everything wrong in our life, everything will be alright.

Netizens' and Nikki Tamboli's reaction to Rubina's Instagram video

Friend and model Nikki Tamboli dropped a few heart emojis for Rubina and Abhinav's video and model Shehzaad Deol complimented the duo commenting 'such a nice song'. Several fans commented about how Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are their favourite couple and how much they compliment each other. Other fans praised the song and the couple's chemistry in it.

Pic Credit: Rubina Dilaik IG

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla's 'Galat'

The television actors got married in the year 2018 in a private ceremony. The duo featured in a music video together where they depicted a journey of a couple that turned from a love story to a tale of distrust. Recently, the music video of their song 'Galat' trended on number one on Youtube and Rubina took to her Instagram to thank her fans for streaming her music video.

Rubina and Abhinav have starred together in Marjaneya music video by Neha Kakkar which also trended on Youtube. The couple is known to indulge in PDA on their social media as they upload several pictures and videos on Instagram. Check out some of the posts of the couple here.

Promo Pic Credit: Rubina Dilaik IG

