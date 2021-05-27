Last Updated:

Rubina Dilaik Says 'Khad Tainu Main Dassa' Reminds Her Of Abhinav Shukla; See Post

Rubina Dilaik took to her Instagram on May 26, 2021, and shares that Khad Tainu Main Dassa by Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet reminds her of Abhinav Shukla.

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh recently released their song Khad Tainu Main Dassa and Rubina Dilaik has been enjoying it as she expressed in her recent Instagram post. The actor mentioned that she finds this song relatable to her and her husband Abhinav Shukla’s relationship. Read further to know more about what Rubina had to say about the song and other details.

Rubina Dilaik says Khad Tainu Main Dassa reminds her of Abhinav Shukla

Dilaik took to her Instagram account on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, and shared a video featuring her and her husband. The first part of the video featured Abhinav, as he relaxed on a rocking chair and had a drink, making sure that his mother doesn’t see it; while the second part saw Rubina, syncing with lyrics and complaining how Abhinav has changed and she will let his mother know. The song, voiced by the recently wedded #NehuPreet features a girl ranting on how her husband has changed since they got married and that she will complain to her mother, in order to teach him a lesson.

The song that typically translates to "Wait, I’ll show you", reminds Rubina of the banter that goes on between her and Abhinav Shukla, as she has mentioned in the caption. She wrote, “This song reminds me of our nok jhok, n how much I miss doing it with you @ashukla09… what a cute cute song”. Further appreciating Neha and Rohanpreet by tagging them and writing, “@nehakakkar @rohanpreetsingh you guys are pure #love”.

The post has received over 256k likes after being shared on the social media platform on Wednesday. Comments under the post are full of love by the friends and fans of the television couple, while Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh have also responded. The latter wrote, “How sweet you both are!”; while Neha commented, “Hehehe... You guys are even Cuter!!” followed by a bunch of emojis. Abhinav Shukla also took to the comments and left a "giggling" emoji under the video; take a look at the comments here.

Khad Tainu Main Dassa released on May 18, 2021, and is currently trending at number 4 on YouTube

