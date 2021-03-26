Rubina Dilaik Says She Was 'depressed And Had Suicidal Thoughts 9 Years Ago'

Television actor Rubina Dilaik, along with husband Abhinav Shukla, participated in a reality TV show and she emerged the winner. During the show, she had spoken about her battle with depression and had told the host that she went through all of that, around nine years ago. And now, the actor has recently opened up about dealing with suicidal thoughts.

During an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Rubina revealed that she was ‘unstable, over-ambitious, insecure, and unsure of what to do' nine years ago. She also stated that she did not know how to balance her professional and personal lives because she was away from her family and too preoccupied with work, which did not even allow her time to make friends. She added that in such a situation, one just isolates themselves from the possibility of leading a happy, fulfilled life which also creates a lack of empathy towards oneself.

Rubina also said that normally these things are not talked about and one just cannot figure out what is happening, they start thinking ‘why am I irritable, why is there no one around me. Why can I not achieve success’. She added that there are too many questions and no answers and then she realised that the problem is somewhere within. The actor revealed that there is a lot she can not understand, but there is also nobody to guide her, she added that they do not have formal education about it, and no one talks about depression.

Dilaik said that all she had was turning to self-help books, listening to audiotapes. She revealed that even asking for a psychologist was ‘taboo. She looked for it online and says it was a blessing that work wasn't that great and relationship was at the lowest and when was looking for something to hold on to, she found yoga and meditation. Rubina said that she looked online to understand what was wrong and thankfully she figured it out.

Rubina Dilaik is set to return to the cast of Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii. The creators recently took to Instagram to reveal the latest promo for the television series. Rubina announced her arrival on the show in a new Colors TV promo, and it is truly unmissable. Watch the video below.

Image: Rubina Dilaik Instagram