Rubina Dilaik Shares A Glimpse Of Her Sister's Wedding Festivities

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla recently gave their fans a glimpse into their personal lives through their social media handles. Rubina and Abhinav are ardent travellers, who love exploring places, and are often seen traveling to unexplored destinations. The couple shared pictures and videos from their family events and vacations, much to the delight of their followers.

Rubina recently posted a video of her sister's haldi and mehendi ceremony, where the couple can be seen celebrating the occasion with their family. The video captured the joyous moments, and Rubina looked elated as she captioned the post, "And the memories forever begin". The couple also shared pictures from their flight as they headed to the wedding, which was an intimate affair, and pictures of the family are doing the rounds on social media.

Rubina and Abhinav Holiday

Earlier this year, the couple holidayed in Vietnam and posted some stunning pictures from their beach stay. From cozy dinners to enjoying the gorgeous place, the couple indulged in some touristy stuff. Their pictures of the candlelight dinner by the beach went viral, and their fans were left mesmerized by the couple's chemistry.

Rubina and Abhinav’s Work

On the professional front, Rubina is known for her exceptional dance moves and was seen setting the stage on fire in the popular dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10. She also recently appeared on the entertainment-based show Entertainment Ki Raat-Housefull. Abhinav, on the other hand, has been a part of numerous hit daily soaps such as Chotti Bahu, Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, and others. He has also participated in popular reality shows such as Bigg Boss 14 and Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11, where he showcased his adventurous side.