Rubina Dilaik Shares Excitement Over Upcoming Song Release With Husband Abhinav

Actor Rubina Dilaik took to Instagram to share her excitement over her upcoming song Marjaneya along with her husband Abhinav Shukla. The song is sung by Neha Kakkar. On her Instagram story, Rubina wrote, “Can’t wait 7 days to go for # Marjaneya”. Rubina Dilaik is very active on Instagram and keeps her fans updated about her life.

Rubina Dilaik shares her excitement about her upcoming song with her husband Abhinav Shukla

Rubina Dilaik's social media presence

Rubina Dilaik keeps her fans entertained through amazing reels and photos. Recently, she shared a poster of her upcoming song Marjaneya on Instagram in which she can be seen having fun with her husband Abhinav Shukla. Rubina can be seen wearing an orange blouse and a similar colour long skirt. She completed her look with several chains. She also opted for a curly hairdo, well-done brows, and dewy makeup. Abhinav Shukla can be seen in a blue floral shirt, cream-coloured shorts. He can also be seen wearing a hat and hand accessories. One can also notice the stunning location in the background with a pool and greenery all around. The post also reveals that the song is going to be launched on March 18, 2021. In the caption, she wrote, "Super excited to announce our #first feat @ashukla09 in @nehakakkar ‘s #marjaneya @anshul300 @babbu11111 @iamrajatnagpal @irajanbir @desimusicfactory @raghav.sharma.14661". Take a look at the post below.

Fans showered immense love when they saw Rubina and Abhinav are going to be together in the music video of Neha Kakkar's next song Marjaneya. Several fans and celebrities like Manu Punjabi and Tina Datta wrote that they can't wait for the launch of the song while several others complimented the look of Rubina in the poster. Check out some of the reactions below.

About the song

Neha Kakkar’s much-awaited song Marjaneya features Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilak in the music video. The video is being bankrolled by Anshul Garg under his banner Desi Music factory and will be helmed by Rajan Bir. The lyrics of the song are penned by Babbu and the music is composed by Rajat Nagpal. Fans are very excited about the launch of the music video.

Image Credits: Rubina Dilaik's Instagram

