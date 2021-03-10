Rubina Dilaik Shares First Look Of 'Marjaneya', Fans Say 'it's Gonna Be Lit'

Television actor Rubina Dilak took to Instagram on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, to share details about her upcoming project. The duo, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, will be seen together in Neha Kakkar's much-awaited music video, titled Marjaneya. Rubina Dilaik announced her first project with Abhinav Shukla after their appearance in the reality TV show.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Rubina Dilak teased fans with the first look of their appearance in the music video. In the picture, Rubina can be seen striking a quirky pose as she goes on to hold Abhinav’s face. Abhinav, on the other hand, can be seen quite happy and he also has the ‘I don’t know anything’ face.

The actor can be seen donning an orange blouse, similar colour long skirt and completed the look with several chains. She also opted for a curly hairdo, well-done brows and dewy makeup. Abhinav opted for a blue floral shirt, cream coloured shorts and completed the look with a hat and hand accessories. One can also notice the stunning location in the background with a pool and greenery all around. The post also reveals the release date of the song which is March 18, 2021.

Along with the picture, the actor also penned a sweet note revealing details about the same. She wrote, “Super excited to announce our #first feat â¤ï¸ @ashukla09 in @nehakakkar’s #marjaneya”. Take a look at Rubina Dilaik's Instagram post below.

As soon as the actor shared the post online, fans went all out to comment on all things happy and nice. Some of the users commented on how stunning the picture is, while some were all gaga over the post. One of the users wrote, “Aag lag jaayegi”, while the other one wrote, “One of the most loved couples of BTown aka #RubiNav with one of the most famous Singer of Bollywood aka #NehaKakkar. This gonna be lit”. Check out a few more comments below.

About the song

Neha Kakkar’s much-awaited song Marjaneya stars Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilak in the music video. The video is being bankrolled by Anshul Garg under his banner Desi Music factory and will be helmed by Rajan Bir. The lyrics of the song is penned by Babbu and is composed by Rajat Nagpal. Fans are quite excited about the upcoming music video.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.