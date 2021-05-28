Rubina Dilaik Shares Her Motivation While She Was Sick, Urges Fans To Spread Positivity

Rubina Dilaik had tested positive for COVID-19 on May 1. The actor tested negative last week and since then she has been promoting 'power of positivity' during these difficult times. On May 28, Rubina Dilaik took to her Instagram handle and posted a Reel video, wherein she shared what kept her motivated while she was sick. She said, "one thing that has kept me motivated while I was sick, were the fantastic stories of you guys helping each other".

Rubina Dilaik shares what kept her motivated when she was sick

As seen in Rubina Dilaik's Instagram Reel video, the actor said, "Hi, my beautiful people. These times have really been destructive for all of us, both physically and emotionally". She further urged her fans, "Now is the time of sharing our power of positivity more than ever. So, please reach out to your friends, relatives, neighbours, whosesoever needs your help and share your stories of positivity with them". Giving the fans and followers a flying kiss, "Stay healthy", Rubina Dilaik concluded.

In this Instagram Reel video, Rubina Dilaik stunned in white and printed Indian attire. Donning a bindi on her forehead, the reality show winner sported a pair of silver jhumkas. Keeping her hair open, she opted for a no-makeup look in this video. Here, Rubina Dilaik also penned a note urging fans to share their stories of positivity. Take a look at Dilaik's Instagram note for her fans and followers on social media.

Rubina Dilaik's Instagram note read as,

I strongly believe that we ought to make the difference we want to see in the world. In this time of global crisis, it is upon each of us to take up the mantle to help somebody rise out of this situation. And we must do it with a positive intent in our heart. I am trying to do my bit. Comment down below and tell me what positivity you see around yourself.... I'd love to hear!

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers of Rubina were quick to share their response. One of the users wrote, "You are an Idol I m just a fan who is head over heels over you". A fan commented, "Bosslady proud to stan you". Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

