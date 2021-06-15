Rubina Dilaik Shares Her Sporty Look As She Has Her 'game Face On'; View Pictures

Television actor Rubina Dilaik is popularly known for her show Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and recently, for winning a reality show. The actor is often seen sharing her outfit pictures on her social media account. In one of her recent pictures, the actor was seen carrying a sporty look while she was out to play badminton. She mentioned that she had a game face on.

Rubina Dilaik shared her sporty look

Rubina Dilaik took to her Instagram handle to share a few pictures of herself while she was heading towards a badminton court. The actor wore a pastel pink athleisure and paired it with a pink cropped tank top. She flaunted her naturally glowing skin without makeup and left her hair open. She also carried two badminton rackets with her while posing for the camera. Rubina wrote in her caption, "Don’t play games, Play the #game Game Face on (like literally)". Here are Rubina Dilaik's photos sporting a cool look.

Reactions on Rubina Dilaik's photos

As soon as Rubina shared the pictures in her sporty outfit, her fans wrote all things nice in the comments section. They wrote that she looked "pretty" and "beautiful" in the pictures. They also mentioned that the pink colour suits her. Her fans flooded the comments section with heart and fire emojis. Take a look at some of the comments on her pictures here.

A sneak peek into Rubina Dilaik's Instagram

Earlier, Rubina shared an Instagram reel with a fashion transition. She wore a grey mesh top in the beginning and while she flipped her hair, the video transitioned and she was seen in another outfit. The actor then wore a black plunged neck bodycon dress and flaunted her long luscious hair. She mentioned that she did it for a hair flip. Her husband Abhinav Shukla who is currently shooting for KKK 11 in Cape Town, South Africa commented with fire emojis.

Rubina shared a series of videos where her co-stars from the show were seen shaking their legs to the song Pyaar Bina Chain Kaha Re in their hotel lobby. Rubina was also seen enjoying their post pack up session. Actors like Kamya Panjabi and Pooja Singh were seen dancing with the team. Take a look at the video here.

