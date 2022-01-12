Actor Rubina Dilaik who shot to fame after winning the reality show Bigg Boss 14, has completely recuperated from her COVID-19 illness. The actor took to Instagram and shared a bunch of pictures while updating fans about her health and how the virus affected her immune system completely.

The pictures of the Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki star were from a recent photoshoot, where the actor looked completely radiant and energetic as she is ready for her endeavours. In the pictures, Rubina can be seen wearing maroon pants and a shimmery crop top with a small veil. She accessorised her look with statement earrings and loud makeup to go with the outfit.

Rubina Dilaik shares tribulations of COVID-19 after testing positive

While captioning the gorgeous pictures, the actor who has returned to work on a positive note, wrote, “Third-wave crushed my health again, but couldn’t crush my spirit of getting back…Hence I always celebrate my little victories and that's what makes Life so endearing…PS: I have totally recovered!”

Earlier, due to the infection, the actor had gained some weight which became a talking point for some of her fans. She then had issued a statement on Twitter addressing those shaming her for weight gain. In her tweet, she had revealed that she has been subjected to hate mails and nasty messages. She added that now her 'pseudo fans' are threatening her to 'leave fandom' because she is 'fat' now. She concluded her tweet with a positive note by saying that it is her life and it has 'phases' and that this too is 'a phase in her life.'

Dear Pseudo Fans :- pic.twitter.com/aJd2cP78DN — Rubina Dilaik (@RubiDilaik) November 22, 2021

"Dear well-wishers, I am observing that my weight gain is bothering you! You are relentlessly sending hate mails and messages, you don't see my worth if I don't hire a PR or if I don't tip paps for spotting... You are threatening to leave fandoms coz I am fat now, I don't wear good clothes and I am not working hard to get BIG projects[sic]," she had written.

This is the second time that the actor had contracted the virus. Earlier, in May 2021, Rubina had shared a video on her YouTube channel where she documented her COVID-19 journey. Through the video, she had narrated her journey from taking the RT-PCR test and testing COVID positive to her quarantine diaries.

During then, her symptoms were headache, body ache, and fever, after which she immediately took the COVID test. "I was thinking of sharing this with you all for a long time. I am extremely blessed, I would say, that I have an amazing family, a loving and caring husband, totally loving and supporting parents. My sisters are amazing, I am extremely grateful. Of course, my fans, I have been reading the wishes,” she had said in the video then.

IMAGE: Instagram/rubinadilaik