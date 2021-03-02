Rubina Dilaik Shares Videos From Her Recent 'pawri', Grooves On 'Rashke Qamar'

Rubina Dilaik took to her Instagram handle and shared a number of videos and pictures from the party she recently had a blast at with her friends and husband. The actors were seen celebrating Rubina Dilaik's victory at a recently concluded reality show and the party was hosted by Rahul Mahajan and his wife, Natasha. Rubina and her friends grooved on songs from Rashke Qamar to Zhingaat.

Rubina parties with Arshi Khan, Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Mahajan and others

Rubina Dilaik shared a series of videos on her Instagram handle where she was seen shaking a leg with her group of friends. Rubina was seen wearing a denim jumpsuit which she paired up with neon green shoes and left her hair open with a side parting. Along with the videos, the actor also posted a couple of pictures with her gang including Abhinav Shukla, check them out below.

Rubina Dilaik's videos

In one of the video, Rubina Dilaik’s husband Abhinav was seen modelling with Arshi Khan and Natasha. She also thanked Rahul and Natasha for hosting the party and called Natasha the best host. Check out the posts about the same below.

Credits: Rubina Dilaik IG story

Credits: Rubina Dilaik IG story

Credits: Rubina Dilaik IG story

Rubina also posted a video with Rahul Mahajan in which the two were seen being goofy. The actor captioned the video as, "Fun time with Rahul Mahajan". Check out the video of the same below.

Credits: Rubina Dilaik IG story

Arshi Khan dances on 'Rashke Qamar'

Credits: Rubina Dilaik IG story

Credits: Rubina Dilaik IG story

Credits: Rubina Dilaik IG story

Credits: Rubina Dilaik IG story

Zhingaat dance performance

Rubina Dilaik's husband and their friends were also seen dancing on Zhingaat. Check out the video of the same below.

Credits: Rubina Dilaik IG story

Rubina Dilaik is proud of her culture

The actor was also seen dancing to a folk song that seemingly belonged to her native state and she captioned the video as, "We pahadis are proud of our culture (we hill people are proud of our culture)". Check out the video of the same below.

Credits: Rubina Dilaik IG story

Credits: Rubina Dilaik IG story

Rubina, Arshi & Abhinav 'Pawri' together

