Rubina Dilaik Shimmers In Feathery Attire; Shares Magic Of Self-confidence

Rubina Dilaik recently became a part of a reality show where she showcased her self-confidence and managed to bag the winner trophy. She recently depicted the same through her photos along with a motivating note on self-confidence on social media to all her fans. The fans were thrilled to see her dazzling look and addressed her as a “queen”.

Rubina Dilaik stuns in her photoshoot

Rubina Dilaik recently took to her Instagram handle and shared these beautiful pictures of herself in which she can be seen at her photoshoot posing in dazzling attire. In the first photo, she can be seen wearing an off-white dress with a plunging neckline with feathers all around on the lower part. The dress also included some intricate silver and golden embroidery making the attire even more shimmery. She added a flowery white hairband to her hair that was styled poker straight. She paired her attire with a set of golden shoes. In the second photo, she changed her pose showcasing her side profile.

In the caption, she stated that self-confidence was a superpower and added that once one starts believing in oneself, the magic begins to happen. She then added the names of her hair and dress stylists and photographer.

Many fans took to Rubina Dilaik’s photos on Instagram and mentioned that she looked like a “queen” while others dropped in fire emojis in the comments. Some fans also addressed her as a “boss lady” and mentioned that she looked “breathtaking” in her new look. Some of them also added she looked cute while many others dropped in heart-eyed emojis in the comments to illustrate how delighted they were to see her photos. Some of the celebrity artists also dropped in lovely comments under the post to pour in love for the actor. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Rubina Dilaik’s Instagram and see how they showered love on her latest photos.

Rubina Dilaik recently added yet another cool look of herself in which she posted a photo with her friend to wish her a happy birthday. In the photo, she can be seen in a pretty floral attire with a pair of elegant earrings. She can also be seen taking a mirror selfie with her friend while getting a warm hug from her friend.

Image Source- Rubina Dilaik's Instagram

